UK retail sales make weak recovery in December

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British retail sales bounced back weakly in December as shops in England emerged from November’s four-week lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, while public borrowing this financial year hit a fresh record high.

Retail sales volumes rose 0.3% in December versus economist expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2% increase, leaving them 2.9% higher than a year earlier, official figures showed on Friday.

Public sector borrowing for December came in at 34.1 billion pounds ($46.65 billion), slightly above economists’ forecasts of 32.1 billion pounds, taking borrowing since the start of the financial year in April to 270.8 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7310 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)