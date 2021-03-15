Jordan reports 9,417 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily tally since start of pandemic

AMMAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the country of 10 million people. In total, Jordan has recorded 401,319 cases since March last year along with 5,428 deaths. It also recorded 82 deaths. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)