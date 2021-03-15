Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday.

The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday in the Arab country of 10 million people. In total, Jordan has recorded 401,319 cases since March last year along with 5,428 deaths including 82 over the past 24 hours.

Jordan is suffering a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the faster transmission of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, and announced stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 last week.

Countrywide protests erupted on Sunday over the worsening economic conditions brought about by an extended night curfew that has hurt businesses and wage earners.

Jordan last year suffered its worst recession in decades as a result of the blow to its economy from the pandemic.

Many of the hundreds of protesters in major cities and towns called on the authorities to lift emergency laws that have been in place since the outset of the pandemic.

Critics say they restrict civic and political rights but the authorities say are needed to help take quick decisions at a time of national crisis.