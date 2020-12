FILE PHOTO: A man reads a book while waiting in a line to undergo coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site which is temporarily set up in front of a railway station on Christmas day in Seoul, South Korea, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec. 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.