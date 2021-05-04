Cambodia reports daily record of 938 COVID-19 cases

PHNOM PENH, May 4 (Reuters) - Cambodia reported a daily record of 938 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the end of a blanket lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh.
The Southeast Asian nation has recorded one of the world’s smallest COVID-19 caseloads, but the recent outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 16,299, with 107 deaths. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul Editing by Ed Davies)
