May 22, 2020 / 7:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK holiday company Jet2 to restart flights, holidays programme on July 1

May 22 (Reuters) - Jet2, Britain’s second-biggest holiday company, will restart its flights and holidays programme on July 1, it said in a statement on Friday.

The company, owned by Dart Group Plc, in April cancelled all fights and holidays until mid-June due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has hammered global travel demand.

“In view of the ongoing travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 1st”, Jet2 said.

The company said it was contacting customers who were due to travel before July 1 to discuss their options, one of which is re-booking their holiday to a later date.

