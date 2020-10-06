Nippon Steel to resume a blast furnace in Kimitsu in late Nov

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s largest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp said on Tuesday it will resume in late November a blast furnace in Kimitsu, eastern Japan, that was suspended to cope with lean demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four other blast furnaces of Nippon Steel are also currently suspended, with Muroran in northern Japan being planned to restart in late November after maintenance. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)