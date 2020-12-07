Brazil coronavirus death toll tops 177,000

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 20,371 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 376 deaths from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 6,623,911 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 177,317, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world’s third worst outbreak after the United States and India. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)