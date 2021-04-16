Connecticut, New York COVID measures survive legal challenges

Federal judges have upheld Connecticut’s restrictions on gatherings and New York’s bar against many residential evictions, the latest in a string of cases largely upholding state measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shea on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by New Haven business owners against an emergency order by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont last spring capping gatherings at six people, which they had claimed was unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3e50YHf