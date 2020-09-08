Judge went too far in ordering socially-distanced housing in Illinois jail - 7th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a judge failed to defer to the judgment of Illinois prison administrators when he barred them from placing two inmates in a single cell or confining prisoners in group housing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that in issuing a preliminary injunction in April, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago had ignored various steps the local sheriff’s office took to protect inmates at the Cook County Jail, including releasing 1,200 prisoners and opening shuttered areas of the facility to ease overcrowding.

