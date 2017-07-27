University of California takes gene-editing fight to appeals court

The University of California has urged a U.S. appeals court to revive its bid to be declared the rightful owner of patent rights to a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.

In a brief filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the university argued that CRISPR patents obtained by the Broad Institute, a research center affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, were obvious extensions of its own work.

