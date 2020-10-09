9th Circuit revives class action over CVS glucosamine supplement

A federal appeals court revived a proposed class action Friday accusing CVS Health Corp of falsely marketing glucosamine, a nutritional supplement, as promoting joint health and treating arthritis symptoms, violating California law.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower court had been wrong to dismiss the state law claims as preempted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36Kj0wy