August 27, 2019 / 8:54 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CVS fights ex-exec's appellate bid to join Amazon's PillPack

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

CVS Health is urging a federal appeals court to uphold a ban on a former company executive from working at an Amazon.com Inc online pharmacy subsidiary that aims to disrupt the healthcare industry.

In a brief filed on Monday, CVS urged the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reject John Lavin’s claim that his non-compete agreement - which formed the basis of an injunction preventing him from working at Amazon’s PillPack - was unenforceable.

