CVS must face generic drug overcharging class action - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a class action lawsuit accusing pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp of systematically overcharging people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that a lower-court judge erred in dismissing the case after improperly weighing evidence in the case that should have been presented to a jury to consider.

