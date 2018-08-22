FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

CVS pays $1 million to resolve DEA probe in Alabama

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

CVS Health Corp has agreed to pay a $1 million penalty to resolve allegations that a pharmacy it owns in Alabama violated federal recordkeeping regulations in relation to its dispensing of painkillers and other prescription drugs.

The settlement, announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday, resulted in the largest civil fine paid in Alabama by a company registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w7reeX

