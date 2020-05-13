CVS unit Omnicare settles U.S. opioid probe for $15.3 million

Omnicare Inc, a CVS Health unit that provides pharmacy services to nursing homes, will pay $15.3 million to resolve allegations that it allowed opioids and other drugs to be dispensed without valid prescriptions, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday.

The settlement with Cincinnati-based Omnicare, the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities, resolved a long-running investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that began in 2012.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WtM4CT