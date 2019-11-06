Ex-CVS exec fights on appeal to join Amazon's PillPack

A federal appeals court on Wednesday grilled the lawyer for a former CVS Health executive on why a non-compete agreement he signed should not bar him from working at an Amazon.com Inc online pharmacy unit that aims to disrupt the healthcare industry.

John Cotter, a lawyer for John Lavin at K&L Gates, urged the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to overturn an injunction barring Lavin from working at Amazon’s PillPack, saying the non-compete agreement he signed was “unreasonable in scope.”

