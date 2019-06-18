Westlaw News
Former CVS exec can't work for Amazon's PillPack, judge rules

Nate Raymond

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a former CVS Health executive from working at Amazon.com Inc’s PillPack online pharmacy unit, saying that allowing him to take a job where he would help drive its “disruptive strategy” would violate a non-compete agreement.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Providence, Rhode Island, issued a preliminary injunction preventing John Lavin from working at PillPack after concluding it was a CVS competitor and that his job there would be substantially similar to his old one.

