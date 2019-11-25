Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Judge expands CVS generic drug overcharging class action

A federal judge has agreed to expand the number of CVS Health customers covered by a class action lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of systematically overcharging people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, on Friday certified classes of CVS customers from New York and Arizona after previously allowing residents of four other states to proceed together on a class-basis.

