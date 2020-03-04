Gilead must face antitrust lawsuit over expensive HIV drugs: judge

Gilead Sciences Inc and other drugmakers must face a proposed class action lawsuit by AIDS activists and consumers alleging they used anticompetitive tactics to keep prices for HIV medications including Truvada artificially high, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Tuesday said the lawsuit adequately alleged Gilead violated antitrust laws by striking deals to prevent generic versions of its branded medications from being used in HIV drug “cocktails.”

