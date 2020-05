A federal judge on Friday denied a request by Paul Daugerdas, a former lawyer convicted of perpetrating the largest criminal tax fraud in U.S. history, to be released early from his 15-year prison sentence in light of the danger posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley, did however, urge prison authorities to grant Daugerdas a temporary furlough.

