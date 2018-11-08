DaVita settles with dialysis patients' families over deaths for $25.5 mln

DaVita Inc will pay $25.5 million to the families of three patients who won a $383.5 million jury verdict and who claimed their relatives suffered cardiac arrests and died soon after receiving dialysis treatments at the company’s clinics.

The national dialysis clinic operator disclosed the settlement in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The accord came after DaVita in June lost a federal trial in Denver, where it is based.

