Dayton, Ohio sues drug manufacturers, distributors over opioids

The city of Dayton, Ohio has become the latest local or state government to file a lawsuit seeking to hold drugmakers and wholesale distributors accountable for the national opioid addiction epidemic.

The city filed the lawsuit in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, just days after the Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine brought a high-profile lawsuit against five drugmakers that manufacture opioids.

