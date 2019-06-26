Israeli health tech startup DayTwo raises $31 million

TEL AVIV, June 26 (Reuters) - Israel’s DayTwo, which provides personalized nutritional insights based on intestinal bacteria, said on Wednesday it raised $31 million in private financing, bringing its total raised to $48 million. The round was co-led by life sciences venture fund aMoon and Ofek Ventures, a new venture fund. Existing investors Seventure Partners and Johnson & Johnson also participated. Previous funding rounds included contributions from the Mayo Clinic for the company’s validation trial.

DayTwo said it will use the funds to accelerate market initiatives in the United States where it partners with payers, providers and employers, and to continue to develop new products for metabolic and gastrointestinal conditions.

Its product uses gut profiling and other clinical parameters to enable individuals to choose specific foods to balance their blood sugar levels.

Founded in 2015, DayTwo has offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, with 75 employees. It had tens of thousands of individual customers as of the first quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)