FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Judge rejects DEA 'end-run' around opioid wholesaler's subpoena
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 1, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 14 days ago

Judge rejects DEA 'end-run' around opioid wholesaler's subpoena

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday lost its latest effort to avoid complying with a subpoena from Ohio-based drug wholesaler Miami-Luken Inc, which is fighting the agency's efforts to revoke its license to dispense opioids and other controlled substances.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, Ohio criticized the DEA for attempting a "procedural end-run" by having Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg overturn the DEA administrative ruling that spurred the federal litigation over Miami-Luken's subpoena.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vgvWb6

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.