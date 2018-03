Chuck Rosenberg, who stepped down as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s acting director last year, has joined Crowell & Moring.

The law firm announced on Wednesday that Rosenberg, who announced his resignation in September, would join its white collar and regulatory enforcement group as senior counsel in its Washington, D.C. office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FlaA2f