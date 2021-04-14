Cigna seeks $1.8 bln merger termination fee from Anthem in top Delaware court

Cigna Corp told Delaware’s highest court Wednesday that it is entitled to a $1.8 billion fee from Anthem Inc after the failure of the two insurers’ proposed $54 billion merger, despite a lower court’s finding that Cigna breached the merger agreement.

William Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Cigna’s lawyer, told the Delaware Supreme Court that his client was automatically entitled to the fee under the companies’ contract because the deal failed to obtain regulatory approval, and Cigna was not the cause of that failure. He said a lower court had wrongly refused to enforce the contract for equitable reasons.

