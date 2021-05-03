Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Delaware top court rejects Cigna's $1.8 billion fee bid over failed Anthem merger

By Nate Raymond, Brendan Pierson

The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday rejected Cigna Corp’s bid to obtain a $1.85 billion termination fee from Anthem Inc after the failure of the two insurers’ proposed $54 billion merger, spelling the end to the companies’ long-drawn legal battle.

Justice Karen Valihura delivered the high court’s 5-0 ruling in a brief order that held that Vice Chancellor Travis Laster’s earlier ruling against Cigna should be affirmed on the same grounds that the lower-court judge had.

