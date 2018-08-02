New York sued for providing inadequate dental care to Medicaid patients

A proposed class action filed on Thursday accuses New York state of improperly denying medically necessary dental care to thousands of residents eligible for Medicaid coverage by banning or restricting certain services such as dental implants.

Two New York residents who were denied coverage for dental care and who are represented by the Legal Aid Society filed the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan seeking an order barring the state from continuing to restrict coverage.

