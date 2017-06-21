FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Court finds Texas restriction on dentist advertising unconstitutional
#Westlaw News
June 21, 2017 / 12:49 AM / in 2 months

Court finds Texas restriction on dentist advertising unconstitutional

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Texas state rule forbidding dentists from advertising themselves as specialists in areas that the American Dental Association does not recognize as specialties violates dentists' right to free speech, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick, writing for a 2-1 panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the banned advertising was not inherently misleading, and the state had no legitimate interest in restricting it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sUaHL7

