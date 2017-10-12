AbbVie, Abbott duck Depakote off-label marketing case on appeal

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a class action lawsuit accusing AbbVie Inc and Abbott Laboratories of violating federal racketeering laws by promoting the drug Depakote for off-label uses.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed the dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed in 2013 by two healthcare plan sponsors who paid for Depakote that they said was improperly prescribed for their members.

