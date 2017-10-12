FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AbbVie, Abbott duck Depakote off-label marketing case on appeal
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 12, 2017 / 11:54 PM / in 2 days

AbbVie, Abbott duck Depakote off-label marketing case on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a class action lawsuit accusing AbbVie Inc and Abbott Laboratories of violating federal racketeering laws by promoting the drug Depakote for off-label uses.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed the dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed in 2013 by two healthcare plan sponsors who paid for Depakote that they said was improperly prescribed for their members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wSdIua

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.