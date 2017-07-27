FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
J&J's DePuy must face hip implant whistleblower lawsuit - court
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 19 days ago

J&J's DePuy must face hip implant whistleblower lawsuit - court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit claiming Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit marketed defective hip-replacement devices to unsuspecting doctors who sought government reimbursement for the products.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday overturned the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two Britain-based orthopedic surgeons who have served as expert witnesses in products liability lawsuits over DePuy hip implants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tHAdQF

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.