1st Circuit won't reconsider J&J's DePuy whistleblower case ruling

BOSTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider a ruling reviving a lawsuit claiming Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit marketed defective hip replacement devices to doctors who then sought government reimbursement.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston denied a petition by DePuy to grant an en banc rehearing after a three-judge panel in July overturned the dismissal of the False Claims Act lawsuit against the company.

