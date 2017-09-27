FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1st Circuit won't reconsider J&J's DePuy whistleblower case ruling
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 27, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 22 days

1st Circuit won't reconsider J&J's DePuy whistleblower case ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider a ruling reviving a lawsuit claiming Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit marketed defective hip replacement devices to doctors who then sought government reimbursement.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston denied a petition by DePuy to grant an en banc rehearing after a three-judge panel in July overturned the dismissal of the False Claims Act lawsuit against the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xGUpH9

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.