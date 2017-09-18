FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2017 / 6:21 PM / a month ago

PhRMA urges 1st Circuit to reconsider J&J whistleblower ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The drug industry’s largest trade group is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider a decision reviving a whistleblower lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, saying it incorrectly relaxed standards that can protect companies from “parasitic” lawsuits.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America on Friday asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reverse a July ruling that overturned the dismissal of a False Claims Act lawsuit against J&J’s DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w40Wbw

