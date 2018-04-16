FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 16, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to review whistleblower case against J&J's DePuy

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused a Johnson & Johnson unit’s request that it consider whether whistleblowers accusing companies of defrauding taxpayers must allege particularized details about claims submitted to the government for payment.

The top court declined to hear DePuy Orthopaedics Inc’s appeal of a July ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hr9Ys1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.