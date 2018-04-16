U.S. Supreme Court declines to review whistleblower case against J&J's DePuy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused a Johnson & Johnson unit’s request that it consider whether whistleblowers accusing companies of defrauding taxpayers must allege particularized details about claims submitted to the government for payment.

The top court declined to hear DePuy Orthopaedics Inc’s appeal of a July ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.

