HHS working on replacement for Obama dialysis rule - court filing

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is planning issue a new proposed rule related to the disclosure of charitable aid received by dialysis patients to replace one that was passed late in former President Barack Obama's administration and blocked in court, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Dialysis providers Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc and U.S. Renal Care Inc, patient group Dialysis Patient Citizens and HHS on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas to put their lawsuit challenging the rule on hold because the HHS was developing a replacement rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rLYeoV