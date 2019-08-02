DaVita, Fresenius used kidney disease charity to pay kickbacks - lawsuit

Dialysis providers DaVita Inc and Fresenius Medical Care violated an anti-kickback law by contributing to a charity that helps kidney disease patients afford treatment that then steered business to them, a newly unsealed whistleblower lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit by a former employee of American Kidney Fund, which was also named as a defendant, was unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Boston after the U.S. Justice Department declined to intervene in the case following an investigation.

