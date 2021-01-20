Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Medicare Advantage dialysis limits

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by a patient group challenging a Trump administration rule that it said would threaten patients’ access to dialysis, finding the plaintiffs fatally neglected to respond to a key argument.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington said Dialysis Patient Citizens effectively “conceded” the Department of Health and Human Services’ argument that the case should be dismissed because it is not ripe for adjudication. The dismissal is without prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38Z9yGo