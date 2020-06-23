Patient group sues over Medicare Advantage dialysis limits

A patient advocacy group has filed a lawsuit challenging a new rule by the Trump administration that it says impedes patients who have end-stage renal disease from obtaining affordable dialysis treatment by enrolling in Medicare Advantage.

Dialysis Patient Citizens in Monday’s lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., said the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule permits insurers who run Medicare Advantage plans to drop outpatient dialysis facilities from their networks.

