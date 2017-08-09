Sparring over trade secrets, biotech brings new antitrust suit against rival

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, escalating a legal fight between two rival biotech companies developing a type of treatment for a series of rare metabolism disorders.

Dicerna filed the lawsuit in Boston federal court on Tuesday, accusing Alnylam of scheming to undermine Dicerna from developing metabolism disorder treatments using RNA interference (RNAi), which prevents genes from making their designated proteins.

