Disability fraud lawyer's clients get new chance to defend benefits

Two former clients of a lawyer who was convicted of a massive $550 million Social Security fraud scheme won a new shot from a federal appeals court Thursday at defending their disability benefits after the government cut them off.

A divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Social Security Administration wrongly excluded all evidence from medical providers linked to lawyer Eric Conn’s fraud in terminating benefits for the two beneficiaries, Gary Kirk and Larry Taylor, without giving them a chance to rebut the claim that the evidence was fraudulent.

