SSA wrongly discounted doctor's views in ending woman's benefits - 4th Circuit

A Social Security Administration administrative law judge wrongly discounted the views of a South Carolina woman’s treating physician in determining that she was no longer entitled to disability benefits, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a precedential opinion handed down Thursday, Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous panel, said that SSA ALJs do not have the discretion to give little weight to a doctor’s opinion without considering other factors.

