IN BRIEF: Skilled nursing company Diversicare settles DOJ probe for $9.5 mln

Diversicare Health Services Inc will pay $9.5 million to resolve claims the skilled nursing care facility operator billed Medicare for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy services, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement resolves allegations first raised in a pair of whistleblower lawsuits pending in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee, brought under the False Claims Act by two former Diversicare employees.

