January 24, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

DJO Global to pay $7.62 million to resolve U.S. billing probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Medical device company DJO Global Inc has agreed to pay $7.62 million to resolve allegations by the U.S. Justice Department that a unit billed the military healthcare program Tricare for excessive and unnecessary supplies.

The settlement announced by the Justice Department on Tuesday centered on products that Empi Inc, a now-defunct unit of Vista, California-based DJO, sold for use with a type of pain relief therapy involving low-voltage electrical current.

