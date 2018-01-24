DJO Global to pay $7.62 million to resolve U.S. billing probe

Medical device company DJO Global Inc has agreed to pay $7.62 million to resolve allegations by the U.S. Justice Department that a unit billed the military healthcare program Tricare for excessive and unnecessary supplies.

The settlement announced by the Justice Department on Tuesday centered on products that Empi Inc, a now-defunct unit of Vista, California-based DJO, sold for use with a type of pain relief therapy involving low-voltage electrical current.

