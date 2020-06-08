U.S. wins access to drug charity execs' recorded calls in kickback probe

Executives at a charity that helps patients pay for expensive drugs have lost a bid to block the U.S. Justice Department from obtaining recordings of some of their phone calls as part of an investigation into whether it engaged in a kickback scheme.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled on Friday against four Patient Services Inc executives and managers who had sought to quash a subpoena seeking recordings their employer made that they argued were unlawfully intercepted.

