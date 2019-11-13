Drugmakers fight Trump appellate bid to restore rule exposing drug prices in TV ads

A Trump administration requirement that drug companies include their products’ list prices in TV ads is “overreach, plain and simple,” three drugmakers are arguing in urging a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that struck down the rule.

Merck & Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen Inc in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lacked authority to establish the rule.

