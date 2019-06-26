Trump administration defends rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

The Trump administration is urging a federal judge to allow a new rule to take effect that would force drugmakers to include their medications’ list prices in their television advertising, saying it is needed to combat “out-of-control” drug prices.

The U.S. Justice Department in a brief on Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. opposed three drugmakers’ request to halt the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ rule from taking effect July 9 pending further litigation.

