June 26, 2019 / 10:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump administration defends rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Trump administration is urging a federal judge to allow a new rule to take effect that would force drugmakers to include their medications’ list prices in their television advertising, saying it is needed to combat “out-of-control” drug prices.

The U.S. Justice Department in a brief on Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. opposed three drugmakers’ request to halt the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ rule from taking effect July 9 pending further litigation.

