September 24, 2019 / 9:24 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trump administration urges appellate revival of TV drug price rule

Nate Raymond

The Trump administration is urging a federal appeals court to revive a rule that requires drugmakers to include the wholesale prices of their medications in television advertising, saying it is necessary to combat a “crisis” of skyrocketing prescription drug costs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a brief on Monday told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that a lower-court judge in July incorrectly held HHS lacked authority to establish the rule.

