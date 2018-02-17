FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 1:22 AM / in a day

Clinical laboratory to pay more than $1 million in drug test probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts-based clinical laboratory will pay more than $1 million to resolve claims that it billed two states’ Medicaid programs for expensive, unnecessary drug tests provided to people at sobriety homes and addiction treatment facilities.

The settlements with Precision Testing Laboratories Inc, a laboratory that provided drug testing services for people in recovery from substance abuse, were announced by the state attorneys general in Connecticut and Massachusetts on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FagEqT

