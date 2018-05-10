Congo confirms one dead from Ebola, 11 others infected

KINSHASA, May 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilunga on Thursday announced the first confirmed Ebola death in a new outbreak of the disease and said 11 other people are now confirmed to be infected.

At least 17 people have died since inhabitants of a village in the country’s northwest began showing symptoms resembling Ebola several months ago. However, those cases were not confirmed through testing. (Reporting by Patient Ligodi Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Joe Bavier)